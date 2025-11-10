Elon Musk invited users to help xAI name the upcoming Grok Imagine 1.0 version by conducting a poll on the X platform. The poll, posted on November 9, 2025, offered three options: Giant Orange, Giga Grape, and Colossal Coconut. With a total of 241,855 votes, Colossal Coconut received the majority with 100,044 votes (41%), while Giga Grape garnered 80,189 votes (33%) and Giant Orange received 61,622 votes (25%). Marked as the "Winner" by Musk, Colossal Coconut appears to be the likely codename for Grok Imagine 1.0, though an official confirmation from xAI is pending. X Usage Surge: Elon Musk’s Platform Sees Record Growth in October, With Most Downloads Ever for the X App, Says Product Head Nikita Bier.

Grok Imagine 1.0 to Be Named "Colossal Coconut"?

Codename for Grok Imagine 1.0 is … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 9, 2025

Grok Imagine 1.0 Name Voting Over

BREAKING: The voting for Grok Imagine 1.0’s name is over, and Colossal Coconut won with 42%. pic.twitter.com/Hf8xu1Awbc — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 10, 2025

