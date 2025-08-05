Google India announced the teaser trailer for its upcoming Pixel 10 series smartphones. The tech giant wrote, "Starting 21st August, 2025. Ask more of your phone". The Google Pixel 10 series will be launched in India this month and will include the following models: Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The series is expected to come with a Tensor G5 processor and offer various new AI features. More details will be revealed soon. POVA Curve 5G Launched in India in Bold New Colour; Check Specifications, Features and More.

Google Pixel 10 Series Launch Confirmed on August 21, 2025 in India

Starting 21st August, 2025. Ask more of your phone. pic.twitter.com/LBmglQikOs — Google India (@GoogleIndia) August 4, 2025

