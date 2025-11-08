OpenAI has launched a new, more cost efficient version of its Codex model called "GPT-5-Codex-Mini", offering users higher rate limits. The OpenAI GPT-5-Codex-Mini performs on par with the Codex High model, enabling users to complete tasks more easily and enjoy extended usage when they reach their limits. OpenAI developers said on X, "Codex will also suggest switching to it when you reach 90% of your limits, so you can work longer without interruptions." OpenAI Facing More Lawsuits: ChatGPT-Maker Sued by Families Over Alleged Suicides and Psychological Harm Linked to Premature Release of GPT-4o Model.

GPT-5-Codex-Mini Launched by OpenAI

Select GPT-5-Codex-Mini for easier tasks or to extend usage when you’re close to hitting rate limits. Codex will also suggest switching to it when you reach 90% of your limits, so you can work longer without interruptions. pic.twitter.com/RQRhJSySBP — OpenAI Developers (@OpenAIDevs) November 7, 2025

