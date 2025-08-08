OpenAI latest AI model, "GPT-5" is launched on August 7, 2025. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 7, 2025 and said, "Rolling out today for free, plus, pro, and team users. next week to enterprise and edu. Making this available in the free tier is a big deal to us; PhD-level intelligence for everyone! Plus users get much higher rate limits. Pro users get GPT-5 pro; really smart!" In a blog post, OpenAI said, "GPT‑5 is a significant leap in intelligence over all our previous models, featuring state-of-the-art performance across coding, math, writing, health, visual perception, and more." OpenAI has introduced GPT-5 as its latest flagship AI model, set to power the next generation of ChatGPT. It is a unified system to handle a wide range of questions with stronger reasoning abilities, with GPT‑5 thinking. As per OpenAI, GPT-5 outperforms previous models on benchmarks, and it responds faster to handling real-world questions. Meta Report Shows 81% Indians Use Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to Discover Financial Products.

OpenAI GPT-5 Launched

Sam Altman Says ‘PhD-Level Intelligence for Everyone’

rolling out today for free, plus, pro, and team users. next week to enterprise and edu. making this available in the free tier is a big deal to us; PhD-level intelligence for everyone! plus users get much higher rate limits. pro users get GPT-5 pro; really smart! — Sam Altman (@sama) August 7, 2025

