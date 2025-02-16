Elon Musk has confirmed that xAI will release its next AI, Grok 3, on Monday at 8 PM Pacific Time, i.e. 9:30 AM on 17 February 2025. The highly anticipated Grok 3 is claimed to be the smartest and most powerful artificial intelligence by Elon Musk as compared to other existing products in the market . It will have improved reasoning and 'scary smart' capabilities, hinted Musk ahead of launch. Also, he said that xAI trained the Grok 3 on a lot of synthetic data. Musk posted, "Grok 3 release with live demo on Monday night at 8pm PT." Perplexity AI Introduces ‘Perplexity Deep Research Agent’ for Free and Paid Users That Can Generate Full Research Report on Any Topic in Less Than 3 Minutes.

Elon Musk Confirmed Grok 3 Coming on Monday at 8 PM PT

Grok 3 release with live demo on Monday night at 8pm PT. Smartest AI on Earth. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 16, 2025

