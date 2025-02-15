Perplexity AI CEO Arvind Srinivas announced a new "Perplexity Deep Research Agent" for free and paid users. The new research agent allows the users to generate a full research report on any topic in less than three minutes. Arvind Srinivas said that paid users needed to pay USD 20 per month to access the "expert level researcher with 500 daily queries. The Perplexity AI CEO said that the deep research agent was faster and cheaper compared to the other solutions in the market. WhatsApp Chat Themes: Meta-Owned Platform Now Allows Users To Customise Their Chats by Changing Background and Chat Bubbles; Know How To Use It.

Perplexity AI Launched Deep Research Agent

Excited to introduce the Perplexity Deep Research Agent: available for free to all users. Paid users only need to pay $20/mo to access an expert level researcher on any topic for 500 daily queries, and need to wait less than three minutes for getting a full research report. pic.twitter.com/yW0pX2Pub3 — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) February 14, 2025

