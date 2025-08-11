Grok app has achieved a top spot in the Hong Kong region. Elon Musk announced this via X post today. xAI has recently added several improvements to the Grok AI chatbot, such as Grok Imagine and Companions. Besides, Elon Musk's AI company introduced Grok 4, which offers significant performance improvements over Grok 3. Recently, the Grok Imagine and Grok 4 were released for free users with limited output. GPT-5 Pro Token Increase: Sam Altman Says OpenAI Considering USD 1,000 Month Payment Plan for Providing 2x Input Tokens for Users.

Elon Musk Says Grok #1 in Hong Kong

Grok is #1 in HK https://t.co/7Ct4rpaahQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2025

