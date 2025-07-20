Elon Musk-run xAI chatbot, Grok, will soon welcome a new AI companion called “Valentine”. Musk shared the update on X (formerly Twitter) on July 20, 2025, and said, “Constructing Valentine.” It follows the earlier release of two Grok Companions, Ani, a female anime-inspired character, and Rudi. The new Grok AI companion will likely launch soon. A few days earlier, Musk revealed the inspiration of Valentine’s character. Musk said, "His personality is inspired by Edward Cullen from Twilight and Christian Grey from 50 Shades." ‘Baby Grok’: Elon Musk Announces To Make an AI App Dedicated to Kid-Friendly Content ‘Inspired by Baby Groot’.

Elon Musk Says ‘Constructing Valentine’

Elon Musk Reveals Inspiration for Valentine’s Character for Grok Companion

His personality is inspired by Edward Cullen from Twilight and Christian Grey from 50 Shades https://t.co/w5ZvBzDcKa — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 16, 2025

