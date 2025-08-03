Elon Musk opened new X accounts for Grok AI companions, including Ani, Valentine, Rudi and Bad Rudi, which were created by xAI. The accounts are as follows: Valentine accessible at @v, Ani at @a, Rudi for Kid stories at @Rudi and the Bad Rudi, which is not for kids at @BadRudi. The users will use these accounts to converse with these Grok AI companions and get responses such as stories, answers, insights, reasoning, coding and various other functions, offering personalised responses. Elon Musk Says ‘Grok Imagine Is AI Vine’, Announces Team Has Found Vine Video Archive and Begun Work on Restoring User Access Soon.

Grok Companions Get Their X Accounts

