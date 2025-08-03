Elon Musk announced that Grok Imagine was "AI Vine" in his post on X. The tech billionaire who owns X and xAI announced launching Vine soon on the platform and also hinted at the Grok Imagine feature, which aimed at creating videos. Now. Musk said Grok Imagine would be an AI-powered Vine, allowing users to post viral videos generated using artificial intelligence on the platform. He further said, "Btw, we recently found the Vine video archive (thought it had been deleted) and are working on restoring user access, so you can post them if you want." OpenAI Has 'Tonne of Stuff' To Launch Over Next Couple of Months Including New Models, Products, Features, and More: CEO Sam Altman.

Grok Imagine is AI Vine: Elon Musk

Grok Imagine is AI Vine! Btw, we recently found the Vine video archive (thought it had been deleted) and are working on restoring user access, so you can post them if you want. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)