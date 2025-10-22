New Delhi, October 22: OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Atlas, an AI-powered web browser, sending shockwaves through the tech market. Following the announcement, Google parent Alphabet’s market value reportedly dropped by USD 150 billion on Tuesday. It highlights a competitive challenge to the Google Chrome browser.ChatGPT Atlas combines browsing with AI capabilities, offering users assistance while navigating the web. Currently, the browser is available on macOS.

The new browser aims to enhance the online experience by integrating AI-driven features into web navigation. ChatGPT Atlas enhances browsing by letting users to customise preferences and search for text, images, videos, and more. As per a report of The Times of India, Google parent Alphabet lost more than USD 150 billion following the OpenAI announcement of ChatGPT Atlas. ChatGPT Atlas Download: Is OpenAI’s New AI-Powered Browser Available on iOS, Android and Windows? Know How To Download for macOS, Availability and Features.

During the livestream of ChatGPT Atlas launch, Sam Altman stated, "We think AI represents a rare once-a-decade opportunity to rethink what a browser can be." As per reports, Following OpenAI’s announcement, Alphabet’s shares dropped by up to 4.8% to USD 246.15 within hours. However, the Google parent has recovered to close 2.4% at USD 250.46.

ChatGPT Atlas announcement positions OpenAI as a competitor to Google, which has around 3 billion Chrome users globally. OpenAI has also integrated AI capabilities from its Gemini technology into its AI web browser. Sam Altman-run OpenAI said, "As you use Atlas, ChatGPT can get smarter and more helpful, too. Browser memories let ChatGPT remember context from the sites you visit and bring that context back when you need it."

ChatGPT Atlas has been launched globally for macOS users for Free, Plus, Pro, and Go plans. The AI browser is available in beta for Business accounts, and Enterprise and Edu users can access it if their plan administrator enables the feature. OpenAI has confirmed that versions for Windows, iOS, and Android devices will be rolled out soon. ChatGPT Atlas Launched: OpenAI Unveils AI-Powered Browser on macOS to Challenge Google Chrome.

ChatGPT Atlas comes with several features to enhance the browsing experience. The ChatGPT sidebar will allow users to summarise content, compare products, or analyse data from any website within the window. Additionally, in agent mode, ChatGPT can interact with websites on your behalf to perform tasks while remaining under your control.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2025 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).