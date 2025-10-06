xAI Grok Imagine has rolled out a major update to enhance its capabilities in text-to-image and image-to-video generation. The announcement was made by Elon Musk through a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 6, 2025. He said, "Major update to @Grok Imagine now available. Download latest app version to access." The update is expected to improve the user experience and expand creative possibilities for those using the platform. In the new update, users can expect improved details that will likely allow to generate more accurate visual outputs. Grokipedia Beta Launch Confirmed: Elon Musk Announces Version 0.1 To Release in 2 Weeks, Set To Be the Largest and Most Accurate Knowledge Source.

Grok Imagine New Update

Major update to @Grok Imagine now available. Download latest app version to access. https://t.co/u4x2lmCAMv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 5, 2025

