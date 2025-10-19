Halloween will be celebrated across many countries on October 31, 2025, and users on X (formerly Twitter) are already getting creative with their posts. One such example came from an X user (@cb_doge) who shared a spooky idea using Grok Imagine. The post shows how users can turn a photo into a Halloween-themed video with the help of a Grok Imagine prompt. As per the post, interested users can use this prompt to generate a spooky Halloween video. The post read, “ultra realistic halloween scene with glowing pumpkins flickering in orange light, magical smoke swirling through eerie moonlight, faint fog, a delicate spider web in the corner with a realistic spider moving slightly, creating a spooky yet enchanted atmosphere.” Elon Musk Shares New Advice on X Engagement via Grok; Know How To Boost Reach With xAI Chatbot.

Grok Imagine Prompt

Turn your photo into a spooky Halloween video with this Grok Imagine prompt: "ultra realistic halloween scene with glowing pumpkins flickering in orange light, magical smoke swirling through eerie moonlight, faint fog, a delicate spider web in the corner with a realistic spider… pic.twitter.com/Vb4XrZNJAK — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) October 19, 2025

