Elon Musk responded to a post by X user (@muskonomy) with “yes”, confirming the advice shared in the post. The post had highlighted Musk’s tips on getting more reach on X using Grok, which read, "write like you’re texting a smart human you’ve never met." The post explained that posts containing plain links without any context tend to perform poorly because the algorithm has nothing to interpret or boost. The AI chatbot Grok also confirmed Musk’s advice and stated, "Yes, that's exactly what Elon advised. Plain links starve the algorithm of signals, so add personality or explanation to boost engagement." Grok App New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run xAI Brings Customisation Feature for AI Chatbot Response; Check Details.

Elon Musk Shares Tip on X Engagement

Grok Agrees With Elon Musk

Yes, that's exactly what Elon advised. Writing conversationally, as if texting a sharp acquaintance, gives Grok rich context to evaluate and amplify your post's value. Plain links starve the algorithm of signals, so add personality or explanation to boost engagement. — Grok (@grok) October 19, 2025

