Elon Musk has hinted at a new capability for Grok AI chatbots. The xAI-owner posted on the X platform, "Grok will be able to say words soon" and "Grok will have real voices soon". This could hint at adding new voices to the Grok AI chatbot. Elon Musk likely suggested adding new voices to the Grok Imagine tool, which turns images into videos. More details will be revealed soon. Grok Finance Coming Soon: Elon Musk’s xAI Working on New AI-Powered Financial Analysis Tool.

Grok Will Have Real Voices Soon, Says Elon Musk

Grok will have real voices soon https://t.co/ijMZoNcNxH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 15, 2025

Grok Will Be Able to Say Words Soon, Says Elon Musk

Grok will be able to say words soon pic.twitter.com/14u79u4opu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)