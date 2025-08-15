Grok Finance, a new feature, has been developed by Elon Musk's xAI and will be launched soon for app-applicable users. Grok Finance will show the details of any company's stock performance for a particular day. The feature is in development; however, beta testers have shared previews online. Elon Musk's xAI is expected to include various features such as income statement, balance sheet and other details, including previous close, market cap, etc. Grok App Growth: Elon Musk Reacts As xAI’s Grok Achieves Faster Growth Rate Over OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Perplexity AI and Other AI Apps on Android and iOS.

Grok Finance Coming Soon

