Elon Musk's X platform is reportedly testing a new feature for its integrated Grok AI chatbot. As per a report, X will soon let its users edit images with xAI's Grok chatbot. Currently, X allows users to create images based on the text prompt without the option to edit. However, with this new Grok feature, the X users can ask to make specific changes in the image. This could help them make slight adjustments to make the image perfect to what they had in mind. Grok 3 is also expected to launch soon and likely be one of the most powerful AI chatbots. OpenAI o3-mini AI Model Now Available in ChatGPT for Free, Plus, Team and Pro Users; Check Details.

Grok To Allow Users To Edit AI-Generated Images on X

BREAKING: X will soon let you EDIT images with GROK! pic.twitter.com/ONg1ppInNE — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) February 1, 2025

