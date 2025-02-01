OpenAI has announced that its o3-mini AI model is now available in ChatGPT and API. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has already confirmed that this model will be launched free to the users asking for it. OpenAI o3-mini will now be available to the ChatGPT Plus and Team users with triple the rate limits. Pro users will have unlimited access. Users can try the OpenAI o3-mini AI model by selecting the Reason button under the message composer. Paid users can access it through the model picker option. DeepSeek Banned in Taiwan: MODA Prohibits Govt Employees From Using Newly Launched Chinese AI Model Over Security Concerns.

OpenAI o3-mini is now available in ChatGPT and the API, Said Company

OpenAI o3-mini is now available in ChatGPT and the API. Pro users will have unlimited access to o3-mini and Plus & Team users will have triple the rate limits (vs o1-mini). Free users can try o3-mini in ChatGPT by selecting the Reason button under the message composer. — OpenAI (@OpenAI) January 31, 2025

