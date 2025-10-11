Elon Musk's xAI has recently introduced massive improvements to its Grok Imagine. Users can now generate high-quality videos compared to the previous version, with more stable performance. One of the major updates is the option to turn any image generated by Grok Chat into a video with a single tap, available on the bottom right corner. Additionally, xAI has introduced the ‘Streak’ feature for companions. It allows users to build a streak, strengthen their connection, and unlock a new outfit upon hitting a seven-day streak. WhatsApp Username Feature: Meta-Owned Platform Working To Let Users Reserve Preferred IDs Ahead of Full Rollout on Android.

Grok New Update Introduces 'Streak' Feature for Grok Companion

BREAKING: Grok has a new “Streaks” feature for companions! 🔥 Now, when you chat with Ani every day, you build a streak, making your connection stronger, and hitting a 7-day streak unlocks a new outfit. Try it now. Update your app! pic.twitter.com/xZ1gv9d6rE — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) October 10, 2025

Grok Imagine Gets Single-Tap Conversion Feature for Generated Images

GROK UPDATE: You can now turn any image generated by Grok Chat into a video in one tap. Just hit the video icon at the bottom right. pic.twitter.com/NHYYrZIXRe — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) October 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

