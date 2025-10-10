New Delhi, October 10: WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to reserve their usernames ahead of the platform’s upcoming rollout. The feature is said to be under development and is not yet available for beta testing. As per reports, Meta-owned WhatsApp is planning to let its users to reserve their preferred usernames in advance. It indicates that the company is getting ready to officially roll out the username feature on its Android platform soon.

The upcoming feature will let users to reserve their chosen usernames before the official rollout of WhatsApp’s full username system. As per a report of WABetaInfo, traces of this feature were spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.29.14. After a username is reserved, it will remain locked for the user until the full feature goes live. It will ensure a fair and organised rollout for everyone. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About Latest Samsung Smartphone Launched in India.

WhatsApp Username Rules and Tips To Choose the Right Handle

To reserve a username, WhatsApp users must meet a few key rules. The username cannot start with "www” or end with extensions like "com or ".net" to prevent confusion and misuse. It must contain at least one letter and can only include lowercase letters (a–z), numbers (0–9), periods, or underscores. Additionally, each username must be unique and should not match any existing contact name or another user’s handle.

Usernames cannot begin or end with a period, and using consecutive periods is also not allowed. They must be between 3 and 30 characters long, though this limit could change in future updates. Users are also advised to avoid names that may impersonate others. These guidelines will help to keep the username system orderly, minimise scams and conflicts, and ensure a fair and consistent experience for all users.

When choosing a WhatsApp username, users should consider their desired level of visibility and privacy. WhatsApp will likely offer an optional "username key" that acts as a code for first-time contacts to prevent unwanted messages. YouTube Announces Next Phase of Monetisation To Boost India’s Growing Creator Economy, Expands Shopping Experience With Nykaa and Purplle Joining Flipkart and Myntra.

Users who activate the username key can choose familiar handles, like those they use on other social networks, since the key will block unwanted first-time messages. Those who do not enable the key may prefer more discreet usernames to limit how easily others can find and contact them. The right username will balance accessibility, privacy, and personal identity.

