Elon Musk-run xAI has rolled out a new update for the Grok app. The Grok app has been receiving steady updates, and this latest release continues the company’s push to enhance its user experience across its features. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), (@cb_doge) shared that the Grok App version 1.3.11 is now live on the App Store and comes with bug fixes and improvements to Grok Imagine. These improvements are expected to help users to generate better results. Perplexity Comet Update: CEO Aravind Srinivas Announces Improvements in Comet Assistant for Transparency.

Grok New Update

BREAKING: xAI has dropped a new update for the Grok App, version 1.3.11 is live on the AppStore. Packed with bug fixes and big improvements to Imagine. Update now!📱✨ pic.twitter.com/X9KNKa0hyp — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

