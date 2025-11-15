Perplexity has introduced new transparency features for its Comet assistant to give its users more control and clarity over how the tool works. The company said Comet will now show exactly what it is doing and will allow users to decide how it behaves, and request permission before carrying out any sensitive actions. Perplexity explained that these changes will make interactions safer and easier to understand when the browser agent is active. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas said, "Asking for your permission to delegate the task to Comet Assistant, transacting on your behalf and showing you the agent trace and when the agent is active very clearly." What Is Kyvex? Indian Billionaire Pearl Kapur Launches AI-Powered Answer Engine To Rival OpenAI ChatGPT and Perplexity.

Aravind Srinivas Says Perplexity Improves Transparency in Comet When Browser Agent Is Used

A few simple things we’ve done to improve transparency in Comet when browser agent is used. Asking for your permission to delegate the task to Comet Assistant, transacting on your behalf and showing you the agent trace and when the agent is active very clearly. https://t.co/3hhjhzO0ya — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) November 14, 2025

