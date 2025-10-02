Elon Musk has confirmed that his AI company xAI is looking for candidates for the development of video games. Musk reacted to a post of an X user, which claimed that xAI is hiring for video games, to which Musk said, “true.” It confirms that xAI is now expanding into the gaming space. The company is looking for skilled professionals who can contribute to building AI-powered video games, blending creativity with advanced technology. Candidates should possess a background in Game Design, Computer Science, Interactive Media, or a related field, along with experience in game design, particularly within indie game development. They should demonstrate strong judgment in evaluating video game quality, including mechanics, storytelling, and player experience. The role requires the ability to rigorously test and assess AI-generated games for functionality, creativity, and engagement, as well as proficiency in analysing gaming content. Candidates should possess strong skills in game development tools and an understanding of industry trends. They must also demonstrate excellent communication, interpersonal, analytical, and creative abilities. Perplexity AI Plans Engineering Hub in India: CEO Aravind Srinivas Considers Bengaluru or Hyderabad for Expansion.

xAI Hiring Alert

