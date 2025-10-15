India is set to host the IndiaAI Impact Summit 2026 on February 19–20 in New Delhi, with a focus on youth-led innovation. One of the key events of the summit will be “YUVAi: Global Youth Challenge”, which is now open for applications. The platform invites young minds aged 13–21 to present their AI-based solutions for real-world problems on a global stage. Participants can apply individually or in teams of two. The top three solutions will win INR 15 lakhs each, while the next three will receive INR 10 lakhs. Two special recognition awards of INR 5 lakhs each will also be given. All participants will get certificates, and winners will receive special credits and giveaways. Interested participants can visit "https://impact.indiaai.gov.in/events/yuvai" and apply for the "YUVAi" challenge. The last date to apply is October 31, 2025. Microsoft MAI-Image-1: Tech Giant Introduces Its First In-House Image Generation AI Model To Generate Photorealistic Imagery and More; Check Details.

IndiaAI Impact Summit 2026

India is hosting the #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026 on February 19–20, 2026, in New Delhi. ‘YUVAi: Global Youth Challenge’, one of the flagship side events of the Summit, is now open for applications. The initiative provides a platform for young innovators (aged 13–21) to showcase… pic.twitter.com/xUMBSQFkLs — IndiaAI (@OfficialINDIAai) October 14, 2025

