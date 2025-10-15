New Delhi, October 15: Microsoft has introduced its first in-house AI image generation model, MAI-Image-1 to compete with industry leaders like Google and OpenAI. The new text-to-image model was entirely developed and trained by Microsoft with a focus to provide real value for creators. The company intends to offer a reliable and innovative tool that will allow its users to generate high-quality images from text prompts, strengthening Microsoft’s position in the AI industry.

The AI model has already ranked among the top 10 on LMArena, an AI benchmarking platform where users compare outputs from various systems and vote for the best results. In a blog post, Microsoft said, "MAI-Image-1, our first image generation model developed entirely in-house, debuting in the top 10 text-to-image models on LMArena." Previously, Microsoft introduced MAI-Voice-1, its first speech generation model known for "expressive and natural" output for Copilot Daily and Podcasts. Google Search Introduces Nano Banana AI Image Editing Model via Google Lens, AI Mode in India and US; Support for More Countries Coming Soon.

Microsoft explained that it has carefully curated data selection and has conducted detailed evaluations that reflect real-world creative use cases. The company also gathered input and feedback from professionals across the creative sector to ensure the model meets industry needs. The tech giant said, "We trained this model with the goal of delivering genuine value for creators, and we put a lot of care into avoiding repetitive or generically-stylized outputs." Samsung Project Moohan XR Headset Launch Date Announced at Upcoming Galaxy Event on October 21; Check Details.

Microsoft MAI-Image-1 Features

As per Microsoft, MAI-Image-1 can create photorealistic images, handling details like lighting effects, reflections, and landscapes. Compared to many models, it delivers speed and quality. It will allow users to visualise their ideas quickly and make rapid iterations. Users can transfer their creations to other tools for further refinement and enhancement. Microsoft noted, "MAI-Image-1 marks the next step on our journey and paves the way for more immersive, creative and dynamic experiences inside our products."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Microsoft). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2025 04:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).