Apple has released its new iOS 17.5 update for iPhone developers with new changes and improvements. The latest iOS 17.5 is a beta version rolled out for select iPhone developers under "Software Update" and is accessible through "General Setting" on the device. The new iOS update includes improvements such as disabling tracking by "unwanted accessories" upgrades into its design, reported Business Standard. iOS 17.5 beta version 1 in the EU has been introduced with direct installation from the developer's website. The report said some features will be rolled out for all Apple iPhone users in the official iOS 17.5 update. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s Platform To Introduce Revamped ‘Tip Jar’ Feature on Web; Check List of Supported Payment Services.

iOS 17.5 Beta Version Update Rolled Out By Apple:

iOS 17.5 beta 1 is out! pic.twitter.com/4GJUeyCdnM — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) April 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)