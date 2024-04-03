Elon Musk's X may add a revamped "Tip Jar" that would benefit the creators of the platform on web. The Tip Jar on X helped users add links to their profile for payment services, according to a report by TweetHunter. The X Tip Jar feature will help the users make payments on platforms like GoFundMe, Patreon, Cash App, Bandcamp, Paypal, Venmo and other cryptocurrency platforms like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Earlier it was only available on iOS and Android platforms but not it will be supported on web as well. A user on X Nima Owji (@nima_owji) posted, "#X is bringing the tip jar to the web app! It was an iOS/Android feature for years, and now it's finally finding its way to the web version!" Google Search’s ‘More About This Page’ Feature Now Available in Hindi and 40 Additional Languages Globally.

NEWS: A revamped TipJar may be coming to X. https://t.co/ewTCzpfehU pic.twitter.com/VD2SzcNZVI — X Daily News (@xDaily) April 2, 2024

Tip Jar will be soon available on web. It will significantly benefit creators on the platform. via @nima_owji pic.twitter.com/SnJxNGgf7I — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 2, 2024

#X is bringing the tip jar to the web app! It was an iOS/Android feature for years and now it's finally finding its way to the web version! Here, you can see a full list of the supported services! pic.twitter.com/C2JsWu0Laf — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) April 2, 2024

