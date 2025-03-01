iPhone 16e was launched last month in India. Apple’s latest device, the iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch OLED display and it is powered by the A18 chip. The device comes in three storage options, which include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. iPhone 16e comes with a 48MP Fusion camera and a 12MP front camera. The iPhone 16e price in India starts at INR 59,900 for the 128GB variant, INR 69,900 for the 256GB version, and INR 89,900 for the 512GB variant. The iPhone 16e is now available for purchase at the official Apple store and website. Apple Intelligence To Be Available in Localised English for Indian Market in April With Release of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4 and macOS Sequoia 15.4.

iPhone 16e Sale Is Now Live

The new iPhone 16e is available now! It has everything you love about the iPhone 16 lineup, at an incredible value. https://t.co/F7zUUqhGIu — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 28, 2025

