Apple has launched its iPhone 17 series, introducing four new models, which include iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. Among these, the iPhone 17 Air is getting the attention for its slim design and advanced features. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reacted to the launch on X (formerly Twitter) and said, “first new iphone upgrade i have really wanted in awhile! looks very cool.” When an X user asked Altman about the iPhone Air model, he replied, “Yes,” showing his interest in the slimmest iPhone model. The iPhone Air measures 5.6 mm in thickness and weighs 165 gm. It features a 6.5‑inch OLED display, powered by an A19 Pro chip, and comes with a 48MP Fusion rear camera and an 18MP front camera. iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, Specifications, Sale and Pre-Order Details Revealed; Know Every Details of New Apple iPhone 17 Series Models Launched in India.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Says ‘First New iPhone Upgrade I Have Really Wanted in Awhile’

first new iphone upgrade i have really wanted in awhile! looks very cool. — Sam Altman (@sama) September 9, 2025

Sam Altman Seems To Be Interested in iPhone Air Model

yes — Sam Altman (@sama) September 9, 2025

