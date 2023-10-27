Apple iPhone will be made in India soon. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on October 27 announced that Tata Group will made Apple iPhones in India for domestic and global markets. He said it is PLI scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, due to which India is becoming a "trusted and major" hub for smartphone manufacturing and exports. "Now within just two and a half years, @TataCompanies will now start making iPhones from India for domestic and global markets from India. Congratulations to the Tata team for taking over Wistron operations (sic)," the Union Minister tweeted. Thanking Wistron, he said the Ministry of Electronic and IT will support the companies that want to make India their trusted manufacturing and talent partner. Apple iOS 17.2 Beta Introduces Much Anticipated 'Journal App', Adds Much-Awaited Translation Feature in Action Button and More.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Congratulates Tata team (Check Official Tweet):

PM @narendramodi Ji's visionary PLI scheme has already propelled India into becoming a trusted & major hub for smartphone manufacturing and exports. Now within just two and a half years, @TataCompanies will now start making iPhones from India for domestic and global markets from… pic.twitter.com/kLryhY7pvL — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) October 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)