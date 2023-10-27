Mumbai, October 27: Apple has recently released its new iOS 17.2 beta version on iPhones. The company already introduced its iOS 17.1 on October 25, and now the latest 17.2 beta update comes with the most anticipated Journal app. The new update is also packed with other features that will provide more productivity to the users.

Apple iOS 17.1 addressed some of the common problems faced by the users, such as bugs and some new improvements. It introduced further improvements to Apple Wallet, Apple Music, AirDrop and others. The Apple iOS 17.2 update will bring the highly anticipated Apple Journal app to the iPhones. See what other features the 17.2 beta offers before the official version rolls out. Apple iOS 17.2 Beta Released; Apple Introduces New Option To 'Action' Button on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Models.

iOS 17.2 Beta New Features:

The new iOS 17.2 beta version of 6GB offers the much-awaited translation feature to the Action button. The latest change will make the language translation experience faster and more convenient. As per reports, this feature is specifically rolled out to iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max models. The update has also introduced the highly anticipated and awaited Journal App.

With the help of the new Journal App, iPhone users can plan their day better by recording everyday activities and noting thoughts. The reports say the new update comes with new languages like Dutch, French, English, Italian, German, Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, Turkish, Indonesian, Korean, Thai, Vietnamese, Polish, Chinese, and Ukrainian.

Apple Journal App Details:

The Journal App in the iOS 17.2 beta update was announced when Apple rolled out iOS 17, but now Apple has finally introduced it. It helps iPhone users track everyday activity and thoughts with a tap of a "+" button. After clicking on it, you must tap the "New Entry" option to start noting your day or ideas. As per reports, the new app would recommend memorable things based on device machine learning. Apple iOS 17.1 Update Rolled Out For iPhones: Check New Improvements, Bug Fixes and Other Details Here.

Apple's new Journal App also offers privacy and end-to-end encryption. It allows the users to customize the themes, fonts, colours and other details. The official iOS 17.2 update has yet to roll out, but this beta version also suggests further improvements in Apple Music, Avkit, Contact Key Verification, iMessage, and addressed bugs. Apple will likely fix all these issues in the final update to enhance the device's performance.

