Mumbai, February 7: The Vivo V50 launch date is confirmed on February 17, 2025, in India at 12 PM. The company will continue to offer its camera-centric smartphone with a ZEISS-powered lens. The upcoming Vivo V50 (vivo V50) and Vivo V50 Pro will also be launched globally, providing better specifications than the predecessor Vivo V40 model. In India, The smartphone will provide the same camera module with Aura Light in its new V50 smartphones,

Vivo V50 is confirmed to have a 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging and still boasts a slim design. In terms of colours, the smartphone will be offered in Titanium Grey, Starry Night, and Rose Red options. Vivo V50 (vivo V50) will come with an IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance rating and Diamond Shield Glass, providing better protection against drops. Vivo promised a 60-month smooth experience to the users. Google Pixel 9a Launch Might Be Next Month, Likely To Offer Free Access to YouTube Premium, Google One and Fitbit Premium; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Vivo V50 Price, Specifications and Features

Vivo's new smartphone will have a 50MP ZEISS primary camera with OIS, a 50MP ZEISS ultra-wide angle camera on the rear and a 50MP ZEISS Group Selfie camera. Check other specifications and features here. The Chinese smartphone maker also promised to integrate Smart AI features through Gemini in the new Vivo V50 for photography and different types of assistance such as transcription, summary and more. Vivo V50 prices in India are expected to start at INR 37,999.

The upcoming Vivo smartphone will be powered by FunTouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15 and offers smoother animation and fluid performance. Although Vivo has not confirmed the processor on its official website, reports suggest that it may include a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. In terms of display, mated with a maximum of 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage, Vivo V50 may come with a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. Realme P3 Pro Launch Date Confirmed on February 18 in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo V50 Pro Price, Specifications and Features

Reports suggested that a Vivo V50 Pro variant could also launch alongside the standard model. It would have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a triple camera setup, including a 50MP primary, 64MP periscope telephoto, and 50MP ultrawide cameras. On the front, it may offer a 50MP ZEISS Group Selfie camera. The Vivo V50 Pro may have a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset. The Vivo V50 Pro price in India is expected to be around INR 45,000. Vivo has yet to confirm the launch of the V50 Pro model in India.

