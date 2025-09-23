iQOO 15 India launch date could be announced soon. A tipster (@yabhishekhd) in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said, "iQOO India may announce the iQOO 15 launch date on September 26." The post further noted, "iQOO 15 could be the first device to debut with Origin OS 6." As per multiple reports, iQOO 15 may feature a 6.85-inch AMOLED display. It may provide up to 6,000 nits of peak brightness and is likely to offer 2K resolution. The smartphone may include a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a 7,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. It is also rumoured to be the first smartphone in India to debut with Origin OS 6. iQOO 15 India Launch Timeline Tipped, Likely To Feature With Premium Design; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

iQOO 15 India Launch Date May Be Announced on September 26

iQOO India may announce the iQOO 15 launch date on September 26 alongside the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 launch. iQOO 15 could be the first device to debut with Origin OS 6. — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 23, 2025

