New Delhi, September 23: iQOO 15 is about to launch in China next month. Over the past few weeks, leaks have revealed key specifications and features of the upcoming smartphone from iQOO. The company has also shared images of the model's design along with two colour options. As per reports, pre-orders for the iQOO 15 have already begun in China ahead of its official debut in October 2025.

Following the China launch, the iQOO 15 is expected to make its way to India. Reports suggest the phone will come with advanced features and specifications. The smartphone is also tipped to arrive with a Samsung M14 Display with LEAD OLED technology and is likely to feature a Periscope telephoto camera. Realme GT 8 Pro Specifications and Features Tipped Ahead of October 2025 Launch, Rumoured To Feature 8,000mAh Battery; Check Details Here.

iQOO 15 Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the iQOO 15 is expected to bring a premium design with a metallic frame and could even feature an RGB light strip integrated into the side frame. It is tipped to come with slim bezels. The smartphone could arrive with two new colour options, which is a marble-inspired design and "Lingyun."

The iQOO 15 is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It may include LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage for faster performance. The device will likely feature a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution. The smartphone is said to offer an AR anti-glare coating for improved visibility. The iQOO 15 is also expected to offer an IP68 or IP69 rating for resistance against dust and water. The iQOO 15 is rumoured to feature a triple-camera setup. It may include three 50MP sensors featuring a main camera, an ultra-wide lens, and a periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The smartphone will likely run on OriginOS 6. iPhone 17 'Scratch Gate': Buyers Complain About Scratches on iPhone 17 Pro Models and iPhone Air Right Out of the Box (See Pics).

iQOO 15 India Launch Date and Price (Expected)

iQOO 15 will launch in China in October 2025 and is already available for pre-orders in the country. As per a report of Times Now, the iQOO 15 launch in India is expected to take place by the second half of November 2025. The smartphone may be launched in India at a price of around INR 59,999.

