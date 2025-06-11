iQOO is celebrating its 5th Anniversary sale and is offering discounts on its smartphones from June 9 to June 13, 2025. The iQOO 5th Anniversary sale includes the iQOO Z9 Lite at INR 9,749, iQOO Z9x at INR 10,999, iQOO Z10x at INR 12,749, iQOO Z9s at INR 17,499 and iQOO Z10 at INR 19,999. Higher-end models like the iQOO Neo 10R and iQOO Neo 10 are priced at INR 24,499 and INR 29,999, respectively, while the iQOO 12 is available at INR 44,999. The flagship iQOO 13 is priced at INR 52,999. The deals are available on Amazon India and iQOO's official website. Nothing Phone 3 New Design Leaked Ahead of Launch on July 1, 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iQOO 5th Anniversary Sale

5 years of power, performance, and passion — now with deals that make upgrading impossible to resist! 🔥 Celebrate the #iQOO5thAnniversary Sale with the latest tech, including the iQOO 13 starting at ₹52,999* with Free TWS 1e bundled in, and the iQOO 12 available from ₹44,999*,… pic.twitter.com/n7lWoWICPT — iQOO India (@IqooInd) June 9, 2025

