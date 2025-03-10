iQOO Neo 10R launch in India is scheduled on March 11, 2025. Ahead of the Neo 10R launch, the company has been teasing the upcoming features of the smartphone. The iQOO Neo 10R will feature a 50MP Sony camera and 8MP ultra-wide camera and it will deliver 4K 60FPS video recording. The smartphone will come with Raging Blue and Moonknight Titanium colour options. The iQOO Neo 10R will be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and will feature a 1.5 K display. The gaming features of the smartphone will include a built-in FPS meter, a 2000Hz instant touch sampling rate, and a 6043mm² vapour cooling chamber. The smartphone will feature a 6,400mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The Neo 10R will be available at Amazon and its official website. iQOO Neo 10R price is expected to be around INR 29,990. iQOO Neo 10R Launch on March 11 in India, CEO Nipun Marya Teases Gaming Feature of Upcoming Smartphone; Know What To Expect.

iQOO Neo 10R Camera Features

