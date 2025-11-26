iQOO 15 will launch today in India, and the company has already shared most of its key features. The smartphone will run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and is expected to feature a 6.85-inch OLED display. The device will come with a 7,000mAh battery and a triple 50MP rear camera setup. It may also include a single-layer vapour cooling system and the Supercomputing Chip Q3. As per reports, the iQOO 15 price in India could be around INR 65,000 to INR 70,000. iOS 27 Update in 2026: Apple Planning Major Improvement in Upcoming iOS Update; Apple Intelligence, Revamped AI-Powered Siri and Other Changed Expected.

iQOO 15 Will Launch Today in India

The wait ends NOW. The iQOO 15 goes official today at 12 noon, unleashing its unmatched speed, flagship power, and pure GOAT-level performance. Tune in and watch the grand reveal LIVE on the iQOO India YouTube channel. This is not just a launch. It’s the start of a new era.… pic.twitter.com/NLH2PNnanE — iQOO India (@IqooInd) November 26, 2025

