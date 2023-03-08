New Delhi, March 8 : iQOO is busy creating a buzz around its upcoming new iQOO Z7 5G smartphone. The iQOO Z7 has been teased several times on the company’s social media handle, while iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya took to Twitter to offer the 'first glimpse' of the device. OPPO Find N2 Flip: From India Price Announcement Date To Specifications and Features, Know Everything Here.

The iQOO Z7 5G teaser image shows-off a large vertical dual camera setup with dual LED flash. This ‘fully loaded’ phone is likely to get a 50MP primary lens and a 120Hz display. As per reports, the iQOO Z7 5G 0will launch in India on March 21 and is likely to be priced at around the Rs 20,000 mark.

iQOO Z7 5G Gets Teased Again Revealing Design :

We know you've been waiting for this. 𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐒𝐓 𝐆𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐏𝐒𝐄 of our #iQOOZ7 5G, packed with a powerful processor and best-in-class features. A #FullyLoaded smartphone for a #FullyLoadedYou. Hit RT & guess the variant name 💬. Let's see how many of you can guess it right. #iQOO pic.twitter.com/iLn074ALBw — Nipun Marya (@nipunmarya) March 7, 2023

