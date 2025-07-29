Tata Technologies is today celebrating the 121st birth anniversary of J.R.D. Tata with a special contest. As part of the tribute, the company decided on July 27, 2025, to involve Elon Musk-run xAI’s chatbot, Grok, to pick a lucky winner after 48 hours. The contest was to honour J.R.D. Tata’s legacy and engage the online community with goodies and a gift voucher. However, things did not go as planned. In today’s post, Tata Technologies shared, “Looks like @Grok took a vow of silence on JRD Tata’s birth anniversary. So we did what JRD would’ve done, stepped up and got it done.” The company then announced the lucky winner as @Syed_Nabi23. Google Web Guide: Google Introduces Gemini-Powered Feature To Sort and Organise Search Results for Better User Experience; Know How To Use It.

JRD Tata 121st Birth Anniversary Online Contest Winner

👀 Looks like @Grok took a vow of silence on JRD Tata’s birth anniversary. So we did what JRD would’ve done, stepped up and got it done. ✅ Congrats to our lucky winner - @Syed_Nabi23 🎉 Please email your contact details and ID proof to Marketing@tatatechnologies.com and claim… — Tata Technologies (@TataTech_News) July 29, 2025

