New Delhi, July 29: Google Web Guide is a new feature introduced to organise the search results page. Google is trying something new again, and this time, it is about changing the way an user can explore search results. The new feature called Web Guide has been introduced under new search labs experiment to make searches smoother and useful. Instead of a plain list of links, Google is testing a smarter way to guide you through the web.

Google Web Guide is about how search results will be shown to users. Rather than scrolling through links, users may soon see a more organised layout. In a blog post, Google said, "We’re launching Web Guide, a Search Labs experiment that uses AI to intelligently organize the search results page, making it easier to find information and web pages." Google SensorLM: Google Research Introduces AI Model To Connect Multimodal Wearable Sensor Signals to Natural Language for Deeper Understanding of Health and Activities.

What Is Google Web Guide and How Does It Work

The Google Web Guide is designed to make your online searches helpful by grouping related web links in a way that matches different parts of what you're asking. It will show links connected to specific aspects of a user query. Web Guide is powered by a custom version of Gemini to better understand the search question and the content found online.

The deeper understanding will allow it to deliver more accurate and useful results, often bringing up web pages you might not have come across before. Just like Google’s AI Mode, Web Guide spreads out your search by running several related queries at the same time. The approach helps it to quickly gather the most relevant and useful results from across the web. Wan 2.2 Released: Alibaba’s Wan Introduces Its New Open-Source MoE Video Generation Model With Cinematic Control.

How To Use Google Web Guide Search Feature

Google said, "To start, we’ll make Web Guide accessible to opted-in users from the Web tab on Search, where you can easily switch back to standard Web tab results any time." The AI-organised results will gradually expand beyond the Labs experiment. Over time, users may start seeing them appear in other areas of search, which may include the “All” results tab as Google continues to explore where these features can be most helpful in guiding people to discover useful content across the web.

