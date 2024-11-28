Today, November 28, Google is celebrating the 91st birthday of Indian-born Expressionist painter Lancelot Ribeiro with a unique doodle. To honour, the expressionist painter, search giant Google made a beautiful doodle and dedicated it to Lancelot Ribeiro, who passed away on December 25, 2010. In its brief, Google said that today's doodle celebrates the Indian Expressionist painter Lancelot Ribeiro, who is most known for his pioneering use of materials in his artwork. Notably, Lancelot Ribeiro was born on this day in 1933 in Mumbai then known as Bombay; however, his ancestral roots were from Goa. Marsha, Ribeiro's daughter, shared her thoughts on today's Doodle and Ribeiro's legacy and said, "I could not be more thrilled that Google is honouring my father - the Indian-born Expressionist painter, Lancelot Ribeiro (1933-2010) – with this Doodle on the day that would have been his 91st birthday."

Google Honours India's Expressionist Painter on His 91st Birthday

