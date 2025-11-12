Lava Agni 4 will launch in India on November 20. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed the smartphone to arrive with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. Lava Agni 4 will deliver 1.5K resolution. The smartphone is also confirmed to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor. Apart from that, a few specifications have been leaked. As per reports, the device may feature a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP front camera. The device will likely be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery and may come in Phantom Black and Lunar Mist colour options. OPPO Find X9 Series: OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro With Google Gemini Integration Will Launch in India on November 18; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

Lava Agni 4 Display Specs

