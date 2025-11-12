OPPO Find X9 series will launch in India on November 18, 2025. The upcoming series is expected to include two models, which may be the OPPO Find X9 and the OPPO Find X9 Pro models. The company has also announced that both smartphones will come with Google Gemini integration. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), OPPO India said, “Google Gemini on #OPPOFindX9Series has got you covered.” Both models are likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and will run on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. The OPPO Find X9 is expected to feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display, while the Find X9 Pro could come with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display. As per reports, the OPPO Find X9 price in India may start at around INR 74,999. iPhone 18 Series: iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Design and Specifications Tipped; Check Details and Know What To Expect From Upcoming Apple iPhone Models.

OPPO Find X9 Series Will Feature Google Gemini Integration

Don’t know what’s on your plate? Just ask. Google Gemini on #OPPOFindX9Series has got you covered. Launching on November 18.#AIFlagshipCamera #HasselbladPocketCamera pic.twitter.com/bp8XKprfWa — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) November 12, 2025

