Lava Blaze Dragon 5G was launched in India on July 25, 2025, with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, capable of scoring up to 4,50,000 on AnTuTu Benchmarks. The smartphone included 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. Lava Blaze Dragon 5G has a 6.74-inch LCD 2D display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging capability, and a 50MP primary camera with multiple modes. The price of Lava Blaze Dragon 5G in India starts at INR 8,999 with an INR 1,000 offer applied. Otherwise, it is available at INR 9,999. The official sale begins in India on August 1, 2025. Vivo X Fold5 Sale Begins in India on July 30, 2025, Foldable Smartphone Will Be Available With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Sale on August 1, 2025

Blaze Dragon 5G: Sale starts 1st Aug, 12 AM. Special Launch Price: ₹8,999* (Incl. Bank offer) Additional ₹1,000 off on exchange (1st day only)#ContestAlert 1. Follow @LavaMobile 2. Post a screenshot with #BlazeDragon5G 3. One lucky winner wins Blaze Dragon 5G* *T&C Apply. pic.twitter.com/1JBhxoNFTi — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) July 27, 2025

