Lava Bold N1 5G will launch today in India. The Bold N1 5G launch event will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of Lava Mobiles. Lava Bold N1 5G Price, specifications and Features will be revealed during the launch event of Bold N1 5G. The smartphone is confirmed to arrive in Royal Blue and Champagne Gold colour options and may include s dual camera setup at the rear. It may also include a 13MP camera with AI. The Lava Bold N1 5G launch event will begin shortly. MrBeast Planning To Launch a Phone Company? After US President Donald Trump, YouTuber Likely To Expand Brand With MVNO Model.

Lava Bold N1 5G Launch Live Streaming Link

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)