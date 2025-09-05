Lava Bold N1 5G is launched in India. The Bold N1 5G price in India starts at INR 6,749 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The smartphones come with a UNISOC T765 octa-core 5G processor. It features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and features a 13MP AI rear camera. Lava Mobiles offers the smartphone in two colour options, which include Royal Blue and Champagne Gold. MrBeast Planning To Launch a Phone Company? After US President Donald Trump, YouTuber Likely To Expand Brand With MVNO Model.

Lava Bold N1 5G Price in India

#BoldN15G – Be Fearless. Spl. Launch Price 👇🏻 4GB+64GB – ₹6,749* 4GB+128GB – ₹7,249* Sale Starts on Day 1 of Amazon Great Indian Festival Early Deals True 5G – Works on ALL Indian 5G networks. Supports 4K Video Recording at 30FPS & Much More. *Incl. of offers **Virtual RAM pic.twitter.com/s8CrJU04SH — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) September 5, 2025

