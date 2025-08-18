Lava Play Ultra 5G will launch in India on August 20, 2025. The company has teased the device on social media platforms and said, "The OP move in gaming smartphones." As per reports, the Lava Play Ultra 5G price in India is expected to be around INR 15,000. The smartphone may feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. It may be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Google Pixel 10 Series Launch on August 21, 2025 in India With Tensor G5 Processor, Check Leaked AnTuTu Score of Google Pixel 10 Pro XL; Know Key Details.

Lava Play Ultra 5G Will Launch in India on August 20

See Every Frame. Feel Every Fight. 🎮 When your screen becomes your biggest weapon.#PlayUltra5G - The OP move in gaming smartphones. Dropping on August 20, 2025 | 8PM Ready up! Which lobby are you joining first? 👾#LevelUpYourPlay #ProudlyIndian #GamingSmartphone pic.twitter.com/eh1BSegIyx — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) August 18, 2025

