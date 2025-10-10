Lava Shark 2 will soon launch in India. The company has teased its upcoming smartphone on X (formerly Twitter) and has revealed a few details, including its sleek design and camera setup. The device will offer a triple camera setup at the rear with a flashlight. The camera module mentions "50MP AI camera," which is expected to be the primary lens. The post read, "A triple-camera setup designed for perfection. Every shot comes to life with unmatched clarity." The Lava Shark 2 will be confirmed to feature an 8MP front camera. It appears to be launched in two colour options, like the Golden and Black options. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About Latest Samsung Smartphone Launched in India.

Lava Shark 2 Will Launch Soon in India

