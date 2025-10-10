New Delhi, October 10: Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is launched in India as the company’s latest addition to its budget 5G lineup. Galaxy M17 5G price in India starts at INR 12,499. The smartphone brings a sleek design, new colour options, and hardware upgrades. It runs on Android 15 and features Samsung’s in-house processor, offering a balanced mix of performance and affordability.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G features a slim design with a thickness of 7.5mm. The device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for durability against scratches and minor impacts. It comes with a vertical pill-shaped camera module. The smartphone is launched in two colour options, which includes Sapphire Black and Moonlight Silver. Motorola Edge 70 Price and Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; Know What To Expect.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Specifications and Features

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. It offers FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. Galaxy M17 5G is powered by the Exynos 1330 processor and runs on Android 15. The device supports features like Circle to Search with Google and Gemini Live.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G features a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera, which is capable of recording FHD videos at 30fps. It includes a 13MP front camera. The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 25W fast charging capability. Samsung offers 6 years of security and OS upgrades for the Galaxy M17 5G. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leaks: Reddit Post Shows Colour Variants of Alleged Dummy Units of Galaxy S26 Ultra, Authenticity in Question.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is priced at INR 2,499 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. As per reports, the smartphone with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at INR 13,999, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at INR 15,499. The Galaxy M17 5G sale will start from October 14 on Amazon.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Samsung). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

