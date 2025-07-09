Linda Yaccarino has announced her resignation as CEO of X after two transformative years at the company. In a heartfelt post on X, the 61-year-old expressed gratitude to Elon Musk, saying, "When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime." She credited the team for a "historic business turnaround" and lauded efforts to prioritise user safety and restore advertiser trust. Yaccarino highlighted achievements like Community Notes and the upcoming X Money as major milestones. "Now, the best is yet to come as X enters a new chapter with @xai," she added. While she didn’t disclose the reason for stepping down, she assured, "I'll be cheering you all on as you continue to change the world. As always, I’ll see you on 𝕏." X Down: Elon Musk’s X Continues to Suffer Outage, Users Complain As They Cannot Post, Share or Load Some Services on Platform.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino Steps Down, Thanks Elon Musk

After two incredible years, I’ve decided to step down as CEO of 𝕏. When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company. I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me… — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) July 9, 2025

